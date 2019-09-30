OPC Condemns Sowore’s Continued Detention, Blasts FG

The Oodua Peoples Congress has condemned the Federal Government over the continued detention of Convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Oguntimehin, on Monday, it described Sowore’s continued detention and government’s refusal to obey court order as lawlessness.

The statement reads, “It is obvious that the Nigerian Government is playing politics with Sowore’s detention.

“Where on earth does a democratically elected president flouts the law and refuses court orders?

“The Nigerian Government is treating the judiciary with contempt and it is sad.

“With democracy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the number of government detainees are growing by the day.

“Before the new judgment, there had been an existing court order for his release yet the government didn’t blink an eye on the issue and Nigerians have been reacting because the situation is affecting the image of the country in the international community.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms and behave as if nothing is wrong. If the government continue this way, that means we are heading towards becoming a lawless nation and that portends grave danger for this nation.

“With the new ruling, it is obvious that the government is using the institution and the paraphernalia of office of the presidency to suppress human rights and cow oppositions. The world is watching.”

This comes after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a Monday ruling ordered that Soworeand one other be remanded in DSS custody until Friday, October 4 for his bail hearing.