Pandemonium As Looting, Violence Resume In South Africa (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Xenophobia
Xenophobia

Xenophobia attack has resumed in Johannesburg, South Africa, as South Africans were seen hitting the street with various dangerous weapons, chanting wars songs as they begin looting foreign businesses.

In the now-viral video, residents were seen breaking foreigners’ shops as well as looting of their goods.

Air peace is currently in the country with plans on how to evacuate Nigerians back to their country following the initial xenophobic attack.

Read AlsoXenophobia: Stop Patronising MTN, Other South African Business — Oshiomhole

However, the move suffered a little set back as the majority of Nigerians residents in South Africa are said to be with expired travel documents.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
xenophobic attack
0

You may also like

“I will capture and kill the money swallowing snake and monkey” – Atiku Abubakar

Photos: Gov Bello At The Opening Ceremony Of The Nigerian Army Sports Festival

Miss Face Of Peace Visits Inspector General Of Police…Gets New Car

18 Dead As Flood Destroys Over 6,000 Houses In Jigawa

4 Drivers to Cool off in Jail for Fighting with FRSC Officials

Nigeria Records N2.1trn Loss To Militancy, Pipeline Vandalism In 10 Months

Edo state prison authorities organise talent concert for inmates

Female Student Kills Herself after Her Boyfriend Dumped Her

3 dead as Militants reportedly attack Oil Service Vessel in Bayelsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *