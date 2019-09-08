Pandemonium As Looting, Violence Resume In South Africa (VIDEO)

Xenophobia attack has resumed in Johannesburg, South Africa, as South Africans were seen hitting the street with various dangerous weapons, chanting wars songs as they begin looting foreign businesses.

In the now-viral video, residents were seen breaking foreigners’ shops as well as looting of their goods.

Air peace is currently in the country with plans on how to evacuate Nigerians back to their country following the initial xenophobic attack.

However, the move suffered a little set back as the majority of Nigerians residents in South Africa are said to be with expired travel documents.

Watch the video below: