Photos Of 2018 BBNaija Housemates At BamBam And Teddy A’s Wedding

by Temitope Alabi
Cee-C
Cee-C

The wedding ceremony of 2018 Big Brother Naija housemates Bam Bam and Teddy A took place amidst glitz and glamour and saw many of their fellow housemates in attendance.

The event which saw the likes of Cee-c, Khloe, Nina, Sir Leo, amongst others was well attended as social media has since been ridden with photos from the party.

The former housemates all dressed to impress as expected and judging by photos and videos shared, they all had fun.

See more photos below;

Nina
Nina
Anto
Anto
Khloe
Khloe
Sir Leo
Sir Leo
Lolu
Lolu

