Police Warned Not To Compromise Fatoyinbo’s Rape Case

by Eyitemi
The Dakolos and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
The Dakolos and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

A human right group, Social Justice League(SJL) has warned men of the Nigerian police not to compromise in the rape allegation levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.

Read Also: Rape Allegation: We Now Have Biodun Fatoyinbo In Custody – Police

Speaking in a statement through Attah Ogah, its director, the human rights group cautioned that rape is a very serious matter that needs special attention and investigation.

Full statement below:

“Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over,”

“However, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law.”

“Pastor Fatoyinbo is not a criminal; he is a mere suspect of a very controversial allegation, which is what the Police have a responsibility to find out, instead of treating the accused as a criminal.

“We therefore strongly advise and warn that until proven otherwise, the law must fully protect both the complainant and the accused equally.”

Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyiunbo, COZA, Timi Dakolo
0

You may also like

Corps Members Returning From CDS Narrowly Escape Death As Their Vehicle Somersaults In Akwa Ibom

117 elections nullified since 2015 – INEC Chairman

Rgina Daniels and step kids

Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Teaches Step Kids Soapy Dance (VIDEO)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 26

buhari-germany-migrants

Germany To Repatriate Nigerian Migrants

Herdsmen attack Benue State leaving 500 persons missing

Love in the Air !!! Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gifts his wife 50th birthday midnight cake

Toronto Raptor Wins Their First Ever NBA Championship Title

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 8th February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *