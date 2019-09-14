Police Warned Not To Compromise Fatoyinbo’s Rape Case

A human right group, Social Justice League(SJL) has warned men of the Nigerian police not to compromise in the rape allegation levied against Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.

Speaking in a statement through Attah Ogah, its director, the human rights group cautioned that rape is a very serious matter that needs special attention and investigation.

Full statement below:

“Rape allegation is a very serious matter that should not be glossed over,”

“However, no one should be treated as if he or she is already guilty during and after investigation until a court of competent jurisdiction gives its final verdict on the matter strictly on law.”

“Pastor Fatoyinbo is not a criminal; he is a mere suspect of a very controversial allegation, which is what the Police have a responsibility to find out, instead of treating the accused as a criminal.

“We therefore strongly advise and warn that until proven otherwise, the law must fully protect both the complainant and the accused equally.”