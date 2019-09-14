Osinbajo Should Visit South Africa After Mugabe’s Burial: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari, led administration has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to visit South Africa on his way back from Zimbabwe.

The vice president is set to attend the burial of late Zimbabwean leader, Robert Mugabe in October.

Also Read: Abducted RCCG Pastors: Fani Kayode Directs 3 Key Questions To Yemi Osinbajo

Reacting to this news, the social media activist urged the Vice President to airlift stranded Nigerians in South Africa to prove that he is a Christian.

See his tweet below: