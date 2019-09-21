Reno Omokri Reacts As DSS Files New Charges Against Sowore

Following reports that the federal government has charged the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore for felony, Reno Omokri says Sowore dug a pit for himself.

According to Omokri, Sowore used his platform to remove former president Goodluck Jonathan from office yet he couldn’t use the same platform to save himself prison.

In a tweet on Saturday, the ex-aide to the former president said Sowore dug the pit of his enemy too deep, and he fell into it.

He tweeted: What an irony! Sowore used saharareporters to remove then-President @GEJonathan from office, but today, he can’t use the same saharareporters to remove himself from jail. Don’t dig your enemy’s hole too deep so that when you fall into it, you can also escape.

