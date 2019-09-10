Robert Mugabe’s Burial Postponed Indefinitely

by Olayemi Oladotun

The burial of Robert Mugabe, the late former president of Zimbabwe has been postponed indefinitely.

Late Mugabe
Late Robert Mugabe

The late leader of Zimbabwe died on the 6th of September, 2019, after ruling the country for over three decades.

The burial was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 15th in Zimbabwe, but it is not likely to hold again as family members of the deceased ex-president confirmed the development to Zimlive.

See the confirmation tweet below:

