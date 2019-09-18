See The Moment Toyin Abraham Welcomed Her Son In Lekki (Video)

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has admitted to welcoming her son in a hospital in Nigeria but she claimed it was not in  a traditional way.

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham

A video from her publicist was released and it shows the moment the actress was seen with her baby in a hospital in Lekki, Lagos.

The actress was also seen taking photos with some foreign doctors which misled many to think she had her baby in UK.

According to Abraham,

“Because I trust you people, I decided to have my baby in Nigeria. I actually travelled but I came back. I said I am coming back, let me have my baby in Nigeria because I want to be around everybody”

