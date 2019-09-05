South Africa Shuts Embassy In Nigeria After Reprisal Attacks

by Eyitemi
Lunga Ngqengelele, South African Foreign Affairs ministry spokesman has announced the shut down of its embassy in Nigeria following attacks.

South Africa on Thursday said it has closed its diplomatic missions in the Nigerian cities of Abuja and Lagos following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg.

“After receiving reports and threats from some of the Nigerians we decided to temporarily close while we are assessing the situation,” foreign ministry spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele said, adding the missions were shut on Wednesday.

