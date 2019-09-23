South African TV Host Ntsiki Mazwai Goes Unclad While Swimming With Male Friends (Photos)

by Amaka

South African poet and TV presenter, Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to share topless photos of herself while swimming with her male friends at a lake.

Ntsiki Mazwai and her male friends
South African musician and TV presenter, Ntsiki Mazwai and her male friends

The TV presenter and musician, who is known for being outspoken, tweeted ;

“If you have body image issues with MY body I suggest you speak to GOD……me I adore and accept my body and my free spirit.”

The photos have garnered mixed reactions from both men and women on social media which hs, in turn, led to online conversation against body shaming.

See her tweets below:

Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai

In reaction to the online debate, Ntsiki explained that it is not her boobs that is trending but the deep and spiritual recognition that we’ve been wrong by covering our breasts.

See her tweet below:

Ntsiki Mazwai

The bare-breasted activism has sparked not only a dialogue against body shaming but a #NtsikiChallenge as well.

Tags from the story
Ntsiki Mazwai, south Africa
0

You may also like

This Is One Big Secret Many Peoole Don’t Know About Papa Ajasco’s Bald Head

Popular Nigerian Comedian Mourns Friend Who Died Today And Never Made It To The New Year

Floyd Mayweather reveals why he flaunts money on Instagram

“You don’t know how to give head, i fell asleep” – Venezuelan lady tells Nigerian rapper, Ycee

Seyi and Tacha

You Have Great Body But Your Brain Is Not Exactly The Biggest – Seyi Tells Tacha

Adebutu’s wife reveals how Taiwo Obasanjo collected money from them yet destroyed son’s Marriage

Mercy

Mercy Caught Twerking Vigorously Ahead Of Saturday Night Party (Video)

Teebillz Admits Making Mistakes, Curse Those He Worked With

Dapchi Girls: Toke Makinwa, Ik Osakidowua and Daddy Freeze react to the withholding of Leah Sharibu who refused to denounce Christianity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *