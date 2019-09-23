South African TV Host Ntsiki Mazwai Goes Unclad While Swimming With Male Friends (Photos)

South African poet and TV presenter, Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to share topless photos of herself while swimming with her male friends at a lake.

The TV presenter and musician, who is known for being outspoken, tweeted ;

“If you have body image issues with MY body I suggest you speak to GOD……me I adore and accept my body and my free spirit.”

The photos have garnered mixed reactions from both men and women on social media which hs, in turn, led to online conversation against body shaming.

In reaction to the online debate, Ntsiki explained that it is not her boobs that is trending but the deep and spiritual recognition that we’ve been wrong by covering our breasts.

The bare-breasted activism has sparked not only a dialogue against body shaming but a #NtsikiChallenge as well.