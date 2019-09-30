Tacha: Gifty Powers Attacks Nigerians For Slamming Big Brother

by Michael
Ex-BBNaija Housemate Gifty
Ex-BBNaija Housemate Gifty

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Gifty has taken to her Instagram stories to call out Nigerians that are attacking the organizers of the reality show.

Gifty is known for always saying her mind and this time she is doing exactly that.

READ ALSO – Gifty Powers Blasts Mr 2kay For Defending Tacha’s Body Odour

In her Instagram story update, she has said that anyone going to the Big Brother Naija house should understand that the organizers of the show have every right to make whatever decision they seem best.

On Tacha’s supporters, she subtly shares her opinion, saying that there are other pressing issues that need attention and money instead of giving all that aount of money to Tacha.

See Her Post Here:

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija 2019, Gifty, Tacha
0

You may also like

Burna Boy

“Love Is Love, Nigerian Women Are Amazing” – Burna Boy Replies Twitter User

‘How to Identify ‘real’ SARS officers’ – Ruggedman shares video

Watch Moment Blue Ivy Told Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Calm Down At 2018 Grammys

Reekado Banks To Tour UAE, Europe And South-East Asia

See Omoni Oboli’s Dress To The Premiere Of Her Movie – ‘Being Mrs Elliot’

See Omoni Oboli’s Dress To The Premiere Of Her Movie – ‘Being Mrs Elliot’

‘Wow, I can finally have s3x’ – Excited Nigerian bride says after wedding her partner

Photo: Genevieve flaunts engagement ring

Kcee, HarrySong, Seyi Shay, Julius Agwu And Dayo Adeneye Shine At 2014 Grammy Awards

Timaya celebrates his 2nd daughter Grace on her birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *