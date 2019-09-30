Tacha: Gifty Powers Attacks Nigerians For Slamming Big Brother

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Gifty has taken to her Instagram stories to call out Nigerians that are attacking the organizers of the reality show.

Gifty is known for always saying her mind and this time she is doing exactly that.

In her Instagram story update, she has said that anyone going to the Big Brother Naija house should understand that the organizers of the show have every right to make whatever decision they seem best.

On Tacha’s supporters, she subtly shares her opinion, saying that there are other pressing issues that need attention and money instead of giving all that aount of money to Tacha.

See Her Post Here: