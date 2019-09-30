‘Tacha Will Certainly Go Places’ – Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi

Nairabet owner, Akin Alabi has joined the league of titans and other celebrities rooting for the controversial disqualified Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha. Reacting to her disqualification last Friday, he has gone on to say that he still believes in her.

According to Akin, he’s not a fan of the Reality show, but the name “Tacha” keeps ringing wherever he goes, a sign that the young girl will go places.

READ ALSO – I Will Fight Against VAT Increment — Akin Alabi Assures Nigerians

Taking to his Twitter space, Akin Alabi who represents Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in the National Assembly explained that, since the beginning of the show, he keeps seeing Tacha on all media platforms and space.

In his words:

“I don’t watch Big Brother but I keep hearing only one name. Tacha!!! She will go places”.

See His Tweet Here: