This Message From Michelle Obama Is A Must Read For Everyone

Former American first lady Michelle Obama has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of herself while sharing the importance of good education.

To mark the International Day of Charity on Thursday, Michelle penned a lengthy post on how education built her writing.

‘It’s after Labor Day, so I’m thinking about all the young people heading back to school and reflecting on my own days as a student in Chicago.

“I learned a lot in school—how to do my multiplication tables and structure a paragraph, yes, but also how to push myself, be a good friend, and dust myself off after a failure.

It’s so easy for us to take our education for granted, especially here in the United States. Right now, more than 98 million adolescent girls around the world are not in school.

“I believe every girl on the planet deserves the same kind of opportunities that I’ve had—a chance to fulfil her potential and pursue her dreams. We know that when we give girls a chance to learn, they’ll seize it. And when they do, our whole world benefits. Girls who go to school have healthier children, higher salaries, lower poverty rates, and they can even help boost their entire nation’s economy.

“So today on #WorldCharityDay, I want you to share your favourite #BackToSchool photo and to join the @girlsopportunityalliance to take action for global girls’ education. Visit the link in my bio to learn more—because the future of our world is only as bright as our girls.”