“Thunder Fire You” — Nigerians Drag Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Xenophobia

by Verity
Xenophobic attack

Many Nigerians Twitter users have taken to the platform to condemn popular OAP, Toke Makinwa over her comments on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In a post via her verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the fashion entrepreneur and author, defended some South Africans saying not all of them are xenophobic.

She said, “Not all stories out of Nigeria is a true reflection of Nigerians. I have seen tweets saying a life for a life, and again I say not all South Africans are Xenophobic. The killings in your country, police brutality, your government silence and you want more people to die?”

The statement seemed to have aroused the provocation of her followers who instantly schooled her for posting such an ‘insensitive’ statement.

See how Toke’s statement was received by some Nigerians

