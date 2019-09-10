Two Fake Corps Members Arrested In Nasarawa

The police in Nasarawa have arrested two fake members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), who claimed to be graduates of the Imo State University.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Rahman Nansel, revealed that the suspects, a male and female, will be taken to the Chief Magistrate Court in Lafia for prosecution.

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim, detected the fake corps members and sent their names to the Nasarawa State Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda.

The fake corps members were said to have been deployed to the state at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC permanent orientation camp in Keffi local government area, and were arrested and handed over to the police.

