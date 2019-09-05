[Video]: Eyewitnesses Reveal Nigerians Are Not Involved In Drug In South Africa

Eyewitness, in a new video, has given an account of what led to the recent xenophobic attack in South Africa.

According to the men, this was birthed after the murder of a South African taxi driver in Pretoria.

News surfaced a while back that a taxi driver had been shot in Pretoria CBD after he and his colleagues had gone on to confront some drug dealers in the neighbourhood to clean up the community.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene of the incident have now revealed what truly happened to say Tanzanians are in-charge of the territory and they killed the taxi driver with a pistol snatched from a police officer.

The eyewitnesses went on to state that Nigerians had nothing to do with it.