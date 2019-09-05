[Video]: Eyewitnesses Reveal Nigerians Are Not Involved In Drug In South Africa

by Temitope Alabi
Xenophobia Eyewitnesses
Xenophobia Eyewitnesses

Eyewitness, in a new video, has given an account of what led to the recent xenophobic attack in South Africa.

According to the men, this was birthed after the murder of a South African taxi driver in Pretoria.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Nigerians In South Africa Defend Themselves With Weapons (Video)

News surfaced a while back that a taxi driver had been shot in Pretoria CBD after he and his colleagues had gone on to confront some drug dealers in the neighbourhood to clean up the community.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene of the incident have now revealed what truly happened to say Tanzanians are in-charge of the territory and they killed the taxi driver with a pistol snatched from a police officer.

The eyewitnesses went on to state that Nigerians had nothing to do with it.

Tags from the story
drugs, Nigerians, south Africa, Tanzanians, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Wife omitted from obituary after killing husband & children in Benue state (Photos)

Court jails two men for punching off the tooth of a woman

Five Persons killed as Niger Delta militants and JTF clash.

Meningitis spreads to Cross River, kills 12 year old boy

WHO Endorses Use of Herbal Supplements for the Treatment of HIV/AID – Expert

Supreme Court Chief Registrar, 2 Others Charged With Diversion Of N2.2bn

ASUP set to embark on indefinite on Monday

Ile-Ife : Nine left injured in community clash

2019: ‘I am not sure there will be an election, even Nigeria may not live’-Pastor Adeboye reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *