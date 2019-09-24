“Why I Can’t Be Scared Of Any Arrest” – Bobrisky (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has shared a post claiming she cannot be arrested because no one can prove he is gay.

The Nigerian transgender is highly controversial due to her unascertained sexuality and effeminate lifestyle which many consider as weird since they do not go with the assumed social norm of the country.

Taking to Instagram, Bobrisky shared the post which she immediately took down after 7 minutes which reads:

“There should be an evidence before you can be punished…… Bobrisky is gay, pls can you prove it? The Nigerian laws say Gay marriage 15 good yrs, GAY gathering such as clubs, party etc…. Now the question is have i been found in any? I will keep fucking with you all brain till you all learn. I smiled when people say Bobrisky they are coming to arrest me. Arrest over wat. I worked hard for my money, I pay tax, My company is fully registered. Bikeo where is the arrest coming from. I dey wait!!!!!!!!!!”

In another post, she stated that she will open up on her sexuality when she is a billionaire.

