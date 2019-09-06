Xenophobia: ‘Reps Will Authorise Legal Funding For Victims Of Attacks’ – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the House will authorise legal funding for Nigerians who are victims of the fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Speaker said this on Friday during a press briefing on the xenophobic attacks in the country.

“The house will also authorise legal funding for victims of the attack who wish to take legal action against the perpetrators.”

Mr Gbajabiamilia appealed to Nigerians not to attack South African businesses in the country, adding that the House of Reps is with President Muhammadu Buhari on his decisions concerning the matter.

He noted also that the Minister of Foreign affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa and the Chairman of the Diaspora Commission will be invited by the House.

He also advised the South African government to conduct a thorough investigation and make public their findings.

