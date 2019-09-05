Xenophobia: South African Consulate, Shops Attacked In Congo (Video)

Following several xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, Congoloses have also started attacking South African Businesses in their own country.

In a now-viral video on social media, Congolese nationals in Lumbubashi, Congolese second-largest city, were seen looting and attacking a popular mall which is owned by South Africans.

Congo becomes the third country after Nigeria and Zambia to launch a reprisal attack on South Africans living in their countries.

Some radio stations and clubs in Zambia have banned the playing of South African music.

Watch the video below: