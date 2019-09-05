Xenophobia: South African Consulate, Shops Attacked In Congo (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Xenophobic attack

Following several xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, Congoloses have also started attacking South African Businesses in their own country.

In a now-viral video on social media, Congolese nationals in Lumbubashi, Congolese second-largest city, were seen looting and attacking a popular mall which is owned by South Africans.

Congo becomes the third country after Nigeria and Zambia to launch a reprisal attack on South Africans living in their countries.

Some radio stations and clubs in Zambia have banned the playing of South African music.

Watch the video below:

