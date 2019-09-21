You Cannot Start Your Day On Twitter, Facebook And Expect God’s Blessing: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media critic, Reno Omokri, has dished out another life lesson to his followers on social media as he explains why God doesn’t bless their day.

Reno Omokri
Ex-aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri

He pointed out that a lot of people start their day by checking what is going on Facebook and Twitter instead of praying to God.

He explained that regardless of the situation people find themselves, the first to do when they wake up should be a prayer to God. Do you agree with him?

See his tweet below:

