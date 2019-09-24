‘Your Assignment Is To Keep Guessing Till I Decide To Open Up Myself’- Bobrisky Speaks On His Sexuality

by Michael
Bobrisky Sexuality
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has once again got people talking about him in his latest Instagram post. Bobrisky has said that he will not reveal his sexuality, at least not yet as it’s not anybody’s business.

READ ALSO – ‘Why I Can’t Be Scared Of Any Arrest’ – Bobrisky (Photo)

He hinted that the assignment he has for curious Nigerians who want to know what his sexuality is is to keep guessing. In his post, he said: “Learning how to Bleep with people brain is also a hustle. Till further noticed no one I repeat no one will ever know my sexuality. Till am a billionaire I will now open up myself. Keep shouting gay up and down. You will tell me maybe you catch a man on top me.”

The more people keep showing interest to know about your SEXUALITY as if it’s their business the more I keep fucking their brain up. Just imagine someone saying Bobrisky now has breast and hips. The question is “WAS HE THERE WITH ME WHEN I WAS FIXING THE BREAST. Nigeria ?? my country. Your assignment is keep guessing till I decide to open up myself”

See The Instagram Post Here:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, LGBTQ, sexuality
0

You may also like

Young Man Trekking From Abuja To Otuoke Narates His Ordeals, Says Pastor Refused To Let Him Sleep In His Church

Fathia Balogun, Eniola Badmus And Others Attend Kwam 1′s Third Daughter’s Wedding

Wizkid beats Davido to clinch 2017 BET Best International Act

Viral Autopsy Report Of Tagbo Is Fake!

“We Are Too Loaded To Be Empty” E-money Brags (photos)

Music: VJ Adams Ft. Harrysong – Based On Believe

Mercy and Ike

BBNaija2019: Mercy Issued Strike For Assaulting Ike

Tanzanian thief surrenders to Police as bag he stole refuses to ‘leave his hands’ (Photos + Video)

Dbanj Gets Customized Sneakers From Giuseppe Zanotti, Famous Italian Shoe Designer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *