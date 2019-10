Actress Mercy Johnson, Husband Celebrate Their Son As He Clocks 5

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and husband, Prince Odi Okojie are today celebrating their son, Henry, who turns 5. The proud mama took to her IG page to share a photo of her son, penning alongside a beautiful birthday message for him.

AN UNDISPUTED LEADER LIKE HIS FATHER.

HE IS MY LIKE

HE IS MY KIND

HE IS MY NAMESAKE

HE IS MY SON

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HENRY JR.

MAY THE GOOD HANDS OF GOD REST UPON YOU AND YOU’RE PROTECTED FROM EVERY SIDE.

I LOVE YOU DEARLY!!!

#BIRTHDAYBOY

#5YEARSOLD