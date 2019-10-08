Allow Southerners Leave Nigeria: Fani Kayode Appeals To FG

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has appealed to the Federal Government to allow the Yoruba and Igbo people to leave Nigeria.

The former minister expressed that Nigeria is making it difficult for people who want to leave Nigeria, the same way the European Union is blocking Britain from leaving the union.

He challenged the federal government to conduct a referendum to determine who stays or leaves the country.

