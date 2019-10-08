Allow Southerners Leave Nigeria: Fani Kayode Appeals To FG

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has appealed to the Federal Government to allow the Yoruba and Igbo people to leave Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode
Femi-Fani-Kayode

The former minister expressed that Nigeria is making it difficult for people who want to leave Nigeria, the same way the European Union is blocking Britain from leaving the union.

Also Read: Osinbajo, 3 Others To Be Kicked Out Of Aso Rock: Fani Kayode

He challenged the federal government to conduct a referendum to determine who stays or leaves the country.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
biafra, britain, femi fani kayode
0

You may also like

There Are New Developments To Be Addressed Before The Elections – Jega

Rivers APC Asks Wike To Apologize And Refund N10bn Taken From State’s Purse

I’m Number 7 On Jonathan’s Watch List, Says el-Rufai •You’re Suffering From Paranoia-Mental Illness – Presidency Reacts

NGF Chair Crisis: Party Supremacy Must Be Recognised And Enforced – Anenih

Budget Padding: Nigerians Will Hear The Truth Sept. 13 – Reps Member

Watch Viral Video of Boy rescued from Lagos building collapse

Emir Sanusi should be reporting to the local government chairman – Ganduje

Most Politicians Are Guilty Of False Declaration Of Assets – Okunrounmu

Bode George Seeking Political Relevance By Claiming Tinubu Apologized To Him – Aide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *