Allow Southerners Leave Nigeria: Fani Kayode Appeals To FG

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has appealed to the Federal Government to allow the Yoruba and Igbo people to leave Nigeria.
The former minister expressed that Nigeria is making it difficult for people who want to leave Nigeria, the same way the European Union is blocking Britain from leaving the union.
He challenged the federal government to conduct a referendum to determine who stays or leaves the country.
See his tweet below:
Europe is making it difficult for the UK to leave just as Nigeria is making difficult for Biafrans and Oduduwans to leave. If those that want to stay in Nigeria in SE and SW are more than those that wish to leave then let there be a referendum. I challenge the FG to allow one!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 8, 2019