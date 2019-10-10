Angry Church Members Flog Devil, Poverty To Death (Video)

In a recently shared video on the Internet, some church members were seen flogging to death, the devil, and poverty.

The video which was filmed by a driver showed the church members in funny positions as the flogged their way to their freedom from the oppression of the devil and poverty.

The church members who noticed that they were being filmed went on to say ‘We’re flogging the devil.’

Other members said: “We dey kill poverty, we dey kill am!”

