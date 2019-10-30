Angry Man Drags Hotel Management For Spilling Dirt On His Car

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian man on Instagram has dragged hotel management for allegedly spilling dirt on his car

The man, identified as ‘god_of_dollarz’, lamented that the hotel which was being constructed was not supposed to be erected in a residential area.

According to him, the site manager is yet to say anything about it.

From the photo, Information Nigeria gathered that the hotel, ‘Parklane Hotels’ was being constructed at Ajao which happens to be where the man lived.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Comedian Ominiaho Drags Ubi Franklin For Slapping Him Over A Joke

In his post, he was also quick to drag the governor of Lagos State and some other persons in his case as he asks something be done before he takes action.

See His Post Here:

Nigerian Man
god_of_dollarz’s post
Tags from the story
Ajao Estate, Parklane Hotels
0

You may also like

Just Days After His Release, Court Orders Re-arrest Of Pharmacist Over Cynthia’s Murder

Governor Ganduje Decries Influx Of Boko Haram Insurgents Into Kano State

Ogun Compensate Residents Affected By Estate Development

EU, UN, US Condemn Abuja Bomb Blast

B’Haram Leader Reiterates Conditions For Peace, Accuses FG Of Treating Ombatse Cultists With Kid Gloves

Shi’ites Ask FG To Produce El-Zakzaky As Tension About His Whereabouts, State Of Health Brews

Less Than 24Hrs To New Year, Man Sets Self Ablaze In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force Is Understaffed – Arase

Osun Declares June 12 A Work-free Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *