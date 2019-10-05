Anita Joseph, MC Galaxy Storm Lagos To Campaign For Mercy (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerian celebrities, Anita Joseph and MC Galaxy stormed the streets of Ikeja canvassing for votes for Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy.

Anita Joseph and MC Galaxy
Anita Joseph and MC Galaxy

Information Nigeria recalls Mercy had revealed that singer, MC Galaxy is the one handling her social media account while she is the house.

The singer decided to hit the street along with Joseph distributing recharge cards so fans of the could vote for her as voting ended on Friday by 9pm.

During the campaign which took place at Computer Village, MC Galaxy was seen wearing a tee-shirt with the inscription ‘Lambo’ written on it, a slogan often used by the housemate because of her big bum.

Watch the video below:

