Army Rescues Students Abducted In Government School In Kaduna

Students of Government Day Secondary School Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducted recently have been rescued by troops of Operation Thunder Strike along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday, 10, 10, 2019.

According to Army, the troops in three different operations also killed four bandits, wounded many others and recovered arms and ammunition all in Kaduna State.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer, 1 Division Headquarters, Colonel Ezindu Idima made this known on Friday.

He said the troops who were on routine patrol in the general area in Chikun LGA received information from a reliable source that some bandits terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna highway have waylaid some students on their way to school and abducted them.

“Troops immediately swung into action and gave the bandits a hot chase. On sighting the troops, the bandits engaged them in a firefight but had to surrender to the superior firepower of the troops.

“Following the firefight, one of the bandits was neutralised while the rest scampered into different directions of the forest with gunshot wounds and all the students abducted by the bandits have been rescued safely and reunited with their families.”