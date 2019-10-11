Simi Reacts To OAPS Insulting Tiwa Savage

by Temitope Alabi
Simi
Simi

Nigerian singer Simi has also reacted to the viral video of some OAPS trashing singer Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa had shared the video on her IG page wondering why women are their own enemies and in turn causing many to talk online and ask the same question.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Drags OAPs For Mocking Female Artistes (Video)

Reacting to the video, Simi took to her Twitter page saying;

“All of you are saying the same thing. “It’s a people thing. People don’t like people.” I know that. I’ve seen men not liking women. Too many times. Who hasn’t? I’ve seen ppl be evil to ppl, but it’s not one versus the other. And if I want, I can talk about all of them. And I do!

Read the rest of her tweets below;

Simi tweet
Simi tweet
Simi tweet
Simi tweet
Simi Tweet
Simi Tweet
Tags from the story
simi, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Mike Ezuruonye & His Son, Reynold Looking Stunning | Photos

See how woman walks around naked in office to boost workers’ morale (Photos)

BamBam slays as a Bridesmaid in Friend’s Wedding (Photos)

Don Jazzy

Nigeria Police Should Copy Hong Kong Police, Says Don Jazzy

Shatta Wale reportedly sends his fiancee’s private photos & videos to Bloggers, she reacts

“I will have you arrested” – Linda Ikeji warns her ex-staff Theo Ukpaa

Nadia Buari: “The Father of My Twins is Not a Ghanaian”

Jackie Chan. The Halt

Drake shares Wizkid’s Soco Soco and Tekno’s Jogodo song cover art on his IG Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *