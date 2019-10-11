Simi Reacts To OAPS Insulting Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Simi has also reacted to the viral video of some OAPS trashing singer Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa had shared the video on her IG page wondering why women are their own enemies and in turn causing many to talk online and ask the same question.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Drags OAPs For Mocking Female Artistes (Video)

Reacting to the video, Simi took to her Twitter page saying;

“All of you are saying the same thing. “It’s a people thing. People don’t like people.” I know that. I’ve seen men not liking women. Too many times. Who hasn’t? I’ve seen ppl be evil to ppl, but it’s not one versus the other. And if I want, I can talk about all of them. And I do!

Read the rest of her tweets below;