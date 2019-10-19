Banky W Signs Mike Edwards, Wife Perri To EME

Nigerian singer Banky W has taken to his IG page to announce the signing of Big Brother Naija Season 4 “Pepper Dem” first runner-up, Mike and his wife; Perry to the management division of EME.

Banky W announced that EME will be the ones to handle all the official affairs of Mike and his wife going forward.

He wrote; “Aireys is unquestionably one of the most focused housemates EVER in the history of #bigbrothernaija. Even BEFORE he got on the show, he was an ambitious and accomplished athlete and Businessman – with his stellar line of Beard Oil, Caps and @aireyyscigars (first black owned cigar company in the UK). Proud of the classy way he carried himself during the show, and excited to be partnering with him and his incredible wife @itspsd on their vision and plans going forward.

“Glad to announce that Mike has signed to @theofficialeme_‘s management division. Welcome Mike and Perry to the family!!! Thank you for trusting us. We will build something special together by God’s grace: @iredeadunni with moral support from @aoquadry.”