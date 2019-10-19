Banky W Signs Mike Edwards, Wife Perri To EME

by Temitope Alabi
Banky W, Mike, Perri
Banky W, Mike, Perri

Nigerian singer Banky W has taken to his IG page to announce the signing of Big Brother Naija Season 4 “Pepper Dem” first runner-up, Mike and his wife; Perry to the management division of EME.

Banky W announced that EME will be the ones to handle all the official affairs of Mike and his wife going forward.

Read Also: Banky W Replies Upcoming Artiste Who Pirated His New Movie

He wrote; “Aireys is unquestionably one of the most focused housemates EVER in the history of #bigbrothernaija. Even BEFORE he got on the show, he was an ambitious and accomplished athlete and Businessman – with his stellar line of Beard Oil, Caps and @aireyyscigars (first black owned cigar company in the UK). Proud of the classy way he carried himself during the show, and excited to be partnering with him and his incredible wife @itspsd on their vision and plans going forward.

“Glad to announce that Mike has signed to @theofficialeme_‘s management division. Welcome Mike and Perry to the family!!! Thank you for trusting us. We will build something special together by God’s grace: @iredeadunni with moral support from @aoquadry.”

View this post on Instagram

#ManlikeMike – @aireyys is unquestionably one of the most focused housemates EVER in the history of #bigbrothernaija. Even BEFORE he got on the show, he was an ambitious and accomplished athlete and Businessman – with his stellar line of Beard Oil, Caps and @aireyyscigars (first black owned cigar company in the UK). Proud of the classy way he carried himself during the show, and excited to be partnering with him and his incredible wife @itspsd on their vision and plans going forward. Glad to announce that Mike has signed to @theofficialeme_'s management division. Welcome Mike and Perry to the family!!! Thank you for trusting us. We will build something special together by God's grace 📸: @iredeadunni with moral support from @aoquadry 😆🤣🤦🏽‍♂️🙌🏽 #aireyysxeme #SamsungSelfie #samsunggalaxynote10plus

A post shared by Banky Wellington (@bankywellington) on

Tags from the story
banky w, EME, Mike Edwards, Perri
0

You may also like

Donald Trump calls for death penalty for terrorists

Just In: CBN To Give Out Loans To Un-employed Graduates To Commence small and medium scale enterprises

FG To Stop Workers Salaries Over Payroll System Default (Read Details)

War of words: Hillary Clinton blasts Donald Trump

Buhari

Buhari Needs To Apologise To Nigerians For Saying Abacha Didn’t Loot – Femi Falana

Nollywood actor Olumide Bakare is dead

Egypt Donates Books To Ilorin School

Jonathan reacts to fatal Helicopter crash that killed police DIG and 3 other Senior Officers

Photos: So You Think Boxing is an Interesting Game?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *