BBNaija Finalist, Frodd To Get 500K From MC Galaxy

by Michael
Nigerian Artist MC Galaxy
Nigerian artist MC Galaxy has announced that he wants to gift BBNaija finalist, Frodd the sum of 500k.

MC Galaxy is known to be a philanthropist in the music industry.

In his recent show of philanthropy, he announced his desire to please his fans by gifting BBnaija housemate, Frodd N500k

He shared with the caption: “Help me tag @callme_frodd and tell him I have 500k cash for him today #YoungAkpabio #Asambodo.”

See The Post Here:

