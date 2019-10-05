‘BBNaija Is Mere Pornography’ – Reps Committee Chairperson On Women Affairs

Honourable Onanuga, Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development is of the opinion that the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality Show is pornography.

Onanuga made this known in an interview with TheNation when asked on her thoughts about the show.

According to her: “First of all, I don’t watch it. Because the first time, I did, I think it was four or five years ago. I don’t know what I was doing that night. I think I was unable to sleep because I had lots of stuff I was writing that night.

The television was on so I could have sound in my room. I don’t know how I got to watch it that night and I saw how they were being intimate on the programme, and I was like: is this what they do?

I was shocked that that programme would get to the point where on live television, adults, so to speak…they’re adults, they can do what they like, but they have turned it to pornography.

Even if it was under the duvet or whatever it is, it was obvious they were getting intimate. And I just got disgusted. For me, it is a personal thing and I do not agree with the values it is sending across.

We have enough problems with young people being sexually active at a very young age. We don’t need a programme that will tell them that being that active is moral. It is immoral! That is personal.

Those who believe they can make so much money with a programme like that, I think everything these days is reduced to naira and kobo. But we have so many intelligent, talented, gifted people out there who need to be encouraged.