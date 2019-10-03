BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Arrives Lagos (Photo)

With only a few days left in the Big Brother Naija House, viewers can’t wait to see who will emerge winner of the ‘pepper dem’ edition of the show. While many are rooting for their favourite housemate, Mike’s wife has traveled down to Lagos to support her husband.

This will be her first time in Nigeria and the young woman has expressed her excitement.

Mike who is among the top five finalist for the reality show will be glad to hear the great news of his wife’s arrival as he aim to win the grand prize.

After spending two months plus without Mike, the joyous wife shared a video of herself and her luggage with the caption, ‘me and my luggage are safe, First time in Nigeria’

