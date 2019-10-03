BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Arrives Lagos (Photo)

by Michael
Mike's Wife
Perri Shakes-Drayton, Wife of BBNaija Housemate Mike

With only a few days left in the Big Brother Naija House, viewers can’t wait to see who will emerge winner of the ‘pepper dem’ edition of the show. While many are rooting for their favourite housemate, Mike’s wife has traveled down to Lagos to support her husband.

READ ALSO – BBNaija 2019: Mike’s Wife Reacts As Tacha Insults Mike After Saturday Night Party

This will be her first time in Nigeria and the young woman has expressed her excitement.
Mike who is among the top five finalist for the reality show will be glad to hear the great news of his wife’s arrival as he aim to win the grand prize.
After spending two months plus without Mike, the joyous wife shared a video of herself and her luggage with the caption, ‘me and my luggage are safe, First time in Nigeria’

See The Post Here:

Tags from the story
Mike's wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton
0

You may also like

Wizkid Insults Tonto Dike On Twitter

Emmy-winning composer, Alf Clausen fired from ‘The Simpsons’ after 27 years

“One day, hopefully soon, I know I will be able to stand tall” – #BBNaija’s KBrule Speaks Out

‘Kids will away be Kids’ – Tonto Dikeh exclaims

People once said that I have no womb - Tonto Dikeh

“You need psychiatric help!” – Fans troll Tonto after she threatened to beat up Tuface and co

“I can no longer accept toxic behavior”: KeKe Wyatt’s husband addresses divorce reports

BBOG co-convener shares story of a 43 year old man who just graduated from dept. of Law at ABU Zaria

Davido Shares Lovely Childhood Photo With His Late Mum And Dad

Mama G, Patience Ozokwor Tells Real Age And Why She Adopted 5 Children

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *