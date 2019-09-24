BBNaija 2019: See Current Finalist Of ‘The Pepper Dem Edition’

The Big Brother Naija Show is slowly coming to an end.

With only a week to go, three Big Brother Naija, housemates have successfully bought and made their way to the finals of the reality show.

Big Brother, on Sunday night, gave Frodd the Veto power to nominate five housemates for eviction.

READ ALSO – #BBNaija2019: Meet The Big Brother ‘Pepper Dem’ Housemates

Having the Veto Power, Frodd nominated Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam, and Cindy, which automatically means one or more of the housemates will be evicted on Sunday.

However, Seyi escaped nomination after he emerged Head of House earlier in the day.

Mercy escaped nomination and eviction after she bought immunity with 2000 bet9ja coins.

This means that Seyi, Mercy, and Frodd have secured a position to the final BBNaija eviction on Sunday where one housemate will emerge winner of N60m.