2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, has announced that she has bagged an endorsement deal with premium winemaker, Moet Chandon.

The reality TV star made the announcement in an Instagram page where she shared photo from the ceremony.

In the photo, she is flanked on the right by Cubana priest, a famous night club owner, and some officials of Moet.

What she wrote below: