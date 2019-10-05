BBNaija’s Khafi Strikes Pose With Her Massive Billboard (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) unveiled former Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant, Khafi and media personality, Temisan Emmanuel as season hosts for the 14th edition of the event which is scheduled to hold in Lagos.

BBN Khafi
BBNaija Ex-housemate Khafi

The reality star has been touted by a lot of Nigerians to host events after her display in the house, and it seems, the prediction is spot on.

The reality star struck a pose with the massive billboard advertising the event. See post below:

Levels Don Change now….

