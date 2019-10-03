Between Kiki Osinbajo And Troll Who Slammed Her For Advocating For BBNaija’s Seyi

by Temitope Alabi
Kiki Osinbajo
Kiki Osinbajo

Kiki Osinbajo is not one to be disrespected and she has made this known.

The daughter of Nigeria’s vice president had taken to her IG page to advocate for more votes for BBNaija housemate Seyi.

She had written;

“1 more day guys! Pls vote for SEYI.
You can vote online or text VOTE Seyi to 32052. Thanks for supporting ❤️🥰 and thanks for supporting him till this stage 🙏🏾 Can’t wait @connectsng SEYI YOU HAVE ALREADY MADE US PROUD .”

The post, of course, did not sit well with the follower who said she was voting and asking for votes for Seyi as they are both rich kids.

Kiki wasted no time in replying to the person, telling him she and Seyi are cousins.

 

