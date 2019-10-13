Burna Boy Teaches Ghanaian Policemen How To Dance Zanku (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, who is currently in Ghana on vacation, was filmed teaching their policemen how to dance Zanku and Gbe body.

Burna Boy
Popular artiste, Burna Boy

The ‘Anybody’ music crooner had once declared the country as the only place he gets genuine peace which caused a stir among Nigerians.

The popular musician also joined the leg work squad after he had featured Zanku Dance Pioneer, Zlatan Ibile, in a track, ‘Killing Dem’ which eventually took the music airwaves by storm.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Zlatan Ibile
