Burna Boy Teaches Ghanaian Policemen How To Dance Zanku (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, who is currently in Ghana on vacation, was filmed teaching their policemen how to dance Zanku and Gbe body.

The ‘Anybody’ music crooner had once declared the country as the only place he gets genuine peace which caused a stir among Nigerians.

The popular musician also joined the leg work squad after he had featured Zanku Dance Pioneer, Zlatan Ibile, in a track, ‘Killing Dem’ which eventually took the music airwaves by storm.

Watch the video below: