Court Reduces Sowore’s Bail Condition To N50 Million

A Federal High Court in Abuja today heard Omoyele Sowore’s application for bail variation.

The activist was arraigned on a four-count charge ranging from insulting President Muhammadu Buhari to money laundering.

He was granted bail condition of paying N150 million and had his movement restricted to Abuja.

However, the activist’s camp had cried out that the bail conditions could not be met, with his lead counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) describing the bails conditions as too stringent.

After the hearing, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has now varied Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare’s bail conditions.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, Justice Ojukwu said she found it difficult to believe a man of Sowore’s pedigree did not have anyone to deposit N50 million.

Hence, Sowore bail condition was reviewed from N100 million to N50 million, and the 50 security deposits were also removed.