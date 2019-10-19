Daddy Freeze Reacts To BBNaija’s Mike Saying He Will Not Attend Any Event Without His Wife

OAP Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on BBNaija’s Mike Edwards’ stance on not attending any event without his wife.

According to Mike, if his wife decides against an event, he will have to change his mind as well.

This didn’t sit well with many Nigerians on social media who have since taken jabs at Mike.

Reacting to the new information, Daddy Freeze has also shared his thoughts saying;

”All day, every day! It’s either Daddy Freeze and @tastebudzng or nothing at all. I call the shots, not the “client” or anyone else. No matter how wealthy or influential the client is, I politely but sternly state my terms, if you don’t agree, goodbye….

”Build your brand in such a way that you set the pace; not the other way round. FRZ”

