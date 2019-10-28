Davido Asks ‘Risky’ Question As Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ Trends On Twitter

by Temitope Alabi
davido overtakes wizkid
Music entertainers, Wizkid and Davido

Wizkid’s new hit, Joro is currently trending online after remaining number one on charts for weeks.

His fans have since been tweeting about it and celebrating the singer.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Replies Those Criticizing Her Because Wizkid Grabbed Her Bum

Davido, on his part, had tweeted at his followers, asking them to mention the hottest song in night clubs right now but got more than he bargained for.

Perhaps, expecting fans to mention his new song, ‘Risky or Blow My Mind’ which features Chris Brown, many took to his comment section to mention Joro which now has over 8 million views on YouTube.

See the comments below;

Davido tweets
Davido tweets
Davido tweets
Davido tweets
Tags from the story
Chris Brown, Davido, joro, Risky, wizkid
2

You may also like

10 persons killed, others injured in garment factory blast

Police Nowhere To Be Found As Daredevil Armed Robbers Raid Banks Unchallenged In Festac For 2hours

FINALLY!!! Metuh Admits Receipt Of N400m From Jonathan, To Reveal Purpose Only In Court

Shocking!!! Pure Water factory employee rob his boss

Hamisu

Police Arrest Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Hamisu

Kano State: Government declares Tuesday as Public holiday to mourn Late Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule

”Leave chivalry and worry about female genital mutilation in Nigeria” – US Activist Slams Chimamanda Adichie (Video)

Gunmen arrested for stealing cows in Zamfara

Oba Of Benin’s Coronation Holds Today

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *