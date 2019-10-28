Davido Asks ‘Risky’ Question As Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ Trends On Twitter

Wizkid’s new hit, Joro is currently trending online after remaining number one on charts for weeks.

His fans have since been tweeting about it and celebrating the singer.

Davido, on his part, had tweeted at his followers, asking them to mention the hottest song in night clubs right now but got more than he bargained for.

Perhaps, expecting fans to mention his new song, ‘Risky or Blow My Mind’ which features Chris Brown, many took to his comment section to mention Joro which now has over 8 million views on YouTube.

See the comments below;