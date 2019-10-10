Davido Shows Off Heavily Pregnant Chioma Cooking In Kitchen (Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido loves to show off his gorgeous fianceé, Chioma Avril Rowland and her growing bump at every slightest opportunity he gets.

Davido and Chioma
‘Blow My Mind’ crooner, Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma

The couple, who will be tying the knot in 2020, are said to be expecting the singer’s first son.

Surprisingly, the unborn baby has already bagged his first major endorsement deal with Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes.

A video posted online shows heavily pregnant Chioma donning a short black gown in the kitchen.

The chef was preparing a meal for her fiance who, in turn, filmed her.

The soon to be father called out to her but she seemed engrossed in what she was doing that she paid no mind to him teasing her.

The singer then asked about her ring and hailed her by calling her ‘wifey’.

Watch the video below:

