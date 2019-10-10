I Have No Plans For Esther, Says Frodd As He Unfollows Her On Instagram (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Frodd and Esther
BBNaija Frodd and Esther

2019 BBNaija second runner up, Frodd, has shared that she has no plans for a fellow housemate and love interest, Esther.

Speaking during a media tour with other finalists of the reality TV show, Frodd commented that Esther is not his love interest and not a part of his plans.

He added that he is more focused on growing his brand and giving back to his fans.

Read Also: BBNaija: Frodd Kicks Diane Out Of Show Via Lucky Dip

Also, he said Esther remains his friend and nothing more.

A quick look on his Instagram page shows that the two former housemates are no longer following each other.

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Esther, frodd
0

You may also like

Ubi Franklin Subs Iyanya In New Instagram Post

Man & his braless fiancee release Pre-wedding photos, use Bicycle…see reactions

Emi Omo Babalowo Expecting Second Kid

‘I Can’t Wear Skimpy Dresses Again’ – Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson

VIDEO: Proof of MC Oluomo released online after a Fuji musician visited him at the hospital

“Miracle has sold his soul to the devil and Illuminati for fame” – Nigerian guy alleges in chat with friend (Screenshots)

What Wande Coal Promises to Do When He Sees Don Jazzy Next Time

‘They didn’t want a fight to happen between me and shortman devil’ N6 on why he did not attend BankyW and Adesua’s wedding

See What Man Did After 19-Year-Old Wife Delivered 4 Babies At Once

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *