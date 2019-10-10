I Have No Plans For Esther, Says Frodd As He Unfollows Her On Instagram (VIDEO)

2019 BBNaija second runner up, Frodd, has shared that she has no plans for a fellow housemate and love interest, Esther.
Speaking during a media tour with other finalists of the reality TV show, Frodd commented that Esther is not his love interest and not a part of his plans.
He added that he is more focused on growing his brand and giving back to his fans.
Also, he said Esther remains his friend and nothing more.
A quick look on his Instagram page shows that the two former housemates are no longer following each other.
Watch the video below:
Frodd says there’s no plan for him and Esther. The only plan now is the “Frodd Plan” #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/HEcPuYwIe5
— Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) October 9, 2019