December Season: Never Accept ‘Wet Money’ From Yahoo Boys – Fraudster Warns

by Eyitemi Majeed
File photo of Nigeria currency
File photo of Nigeria currency

A Twitter user, @uber_that has shared the story of how he received a warning from an internet fraudster, ‘Yahoo boy’ that he should never accept wet money from any of his cohorts.

According to the Twitter user who doubles as a taxi driver, he said he picked up the fraudster at Admiralty way, Lekki area of Lagos state, and engaged in a discussion about embattled suspected fraudster, Mompha.

Read Also: Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, Save Your Citizens In South Africa: White Man Tells FG (VIDEO)

However, as he was alighting from his car at his destination, he said he was advised by the fraudster that he should never accept ‘wet money’ from any of his gang, without stating his reasons.

See what he shared below:

 

Tags from the story
cybercrime, December season
0

You may also like

US Skeptical About Shekau’s Death

Dialogue With Militants, Boko Haram, Armed Robbers, Others Panacea To Security Challenges – Sultan

How I Was Defrauded of N100m By a Member of RCCG

PSC Promotes 233 Senior Officers

Obama Awards Jega With ‘Certificate Of Commendation’ For Credible Polls

What I Learnt In Prison – Al-Mustapha

Buhari Reiterates Commitment To Improve Power Supply

Tompolo Appeals To Niger Delta Avengers To Stop Attacks

Boko Haram: Army Imposes 24-hour Curfew On Yobe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *