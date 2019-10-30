APC May Lose More States Over Oshiomhole’s Aggressive Behaviour: Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is at risk of losing more states if its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, does not stop his punching and aggressive behaviour.

Speaking during an interview with Daily Independent, he said he has told the combative former labour leader the same thing but he ignored it.

“He said “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching and all these aggressive behaviour.

“In a leadership position, you need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained.

“Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method.“I told him this but he ignored it. Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states.”