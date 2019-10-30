APC May Lose More States Over Oshiomhole’s Aggressive Behaviour: Sagay

by Valerie Oke
Prof. Itse Sagay
Prof. Itse Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is at risk of losing more states if its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, does not stop his punching and aggressive behaviour.

Read Also: Lawan Has Only Spoken Half-Truth; Prof. Itse Sagay Says As He Shares How Much Senators Take Home Monthly

Speaking during an interview with Daily Independent, he said he has told the combative former labour leader the same thing but he ignored it.

“He said “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching and all these aggressive behaviour.

“In a leadership position, you need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained.

“Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method.“I told him this but he ignored it. Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states.”

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, Prof. Itse Sagay
0

You may also like

No One More Deserving Of Emperor Tag Than Obasanjo, Says Oshiomhole

US Senator Labels Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram “Murderers And Rapists”

Jonathan, Obasanjo Discuss Over Breakfast In Kenya

Dapchi Girls: Enraged Nigerians Throw Jabs at Buhari For Partying in Kano(Top Reactions)

Jang Faction Of NGF Meeting Attracts 10 Govs, Five Deputies

Life Pension For NASS Leaders Is A Slap On The Face Of Common Nigerians – Dike

Abuja Bombings Brutish, Cowardly – PDP Govs

Dino Melaye

‘He might end up becoming senate president’ Nigerians reacts to Melaye’s victory

Nigeria

FG Summons South Africa High Commissioner Over Xenophobic Attacks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *