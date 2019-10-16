Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Tacha Bags First Endorsement Deal

Big Brother Housemate Tacha, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has bagged her first endorsement deal.
The disqualified housemate who got penalized after getting involved in an argument that got physical with fellow housemate and winner Mercy, has bagged her first endorsement deal with ‘House Of Lunettes.’
The brand which she signed to took to their Instagram to share their excitement in having Tacha alongside other stars like DJ Jimmy Jatt and Regina Daniels.
Taking to their Instagram also, they shared a photo of Tacha rocking one of their products.
We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador. Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes. At House of Lunettes we pride ourselves with a history of making our platform, A bridge for young individuals with great aspirations to thrive and become a positive force in the Nigerian fashion space. To cater for our diverse customer base and penetration into new demographics, it is part of our mission statement to seek influencers that can enable us to grow this great brand as we have done successfully over the years. On behalf of myself, the management & staff at House of Lunettes, including our current Brand Ambassadors @djjimmyjatt x @regina.daniels we say welcome to the family. Thanks to the team @teebillz323 for getting this deal done! . Signed MD/CEO – Akin Olaoye @sunglassesbaron . We are Nigeria’s #1 Authentic Eyewear Retailer. Visit a store or shop at www.houseoflunettes.com 📸 @deeds_art x 💇🏽♀️ @luciousvirginhair #houseoflunettes #sunglasses #opticals #authentic #brandambassador #sunglassesnigeria #symplytacha