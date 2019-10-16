Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Tacha Bags First Endorsement Deal

Big Brother Housemate Tacha, who was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has bagged her first endorsement deal.

The disqualified housemate who got penalized after getting involved in an argument that got physical with fellow housemate and winner Mercy, has bagged her first endorsement deal with ‘House Of Lunettes.’

The brand which she signed to took to their Instagram to share their excitement in having Tacha alongside other stars like DJ Jimmy Jatt and Regina Daniels.

Taking to their Instagram also, they shared a photo of Tacha rocking one of their products.

See Post Here: