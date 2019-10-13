Do People Still Wear Panties? Toke Makinwa Asks

by Eyitemi
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, is currently trending after a video wherein she screamed out that she wasn’t wearing panties as Timaya lifts her.

Speaking via her verified Twitter handle after the video went viral, the singer stated that she does not know that people still wear panties.

She added that no panties, no problem because the coochie needs to breathe.

Her words:

‘I mean do people still wear panties??? No panties, no problem. Let the coochie breathe.

See what she tweeted below:

Tags from the story
timaya, Toke Makinwa
