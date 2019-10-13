John Dumelo And Wife Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

by Temitope Alabi

 

John Dumelo
John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Mawuenya are celebrating their son, John Dumelo Jnr’s birthday today,

The baby boy turns a year older today, October 13, 2019.

The actor has taken to his IG page to share beautiful photos of his son pennign a birthday message alongside.

His beautiful message read thus;

 ‘It’s been a year already! Happy bday @johnd_jnr. We love you so much. God richly bless you, guide your steps, grant you wisdom and Favour. Happy 1st bday.’

See another photo below;

John Dumelo and son
John Dumelo and son
0

