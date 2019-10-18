Don’t Take Any Fan To Your Home, Tonto Dikeh Advices Bobrisky

It is no good news for fans of Bobrisky who have been promised that at least five of them would be invited for a dinner on Sunday as her bestie, Tonto Dikeh, has advised her not to try such.
However, there is a slight relief as she advised the cross-dresser to rather take them to a restaurant.
Although Tonto Dikeh didn’t make known the reason for her stand, below is their exchange on social media.
What Bobrisky shared:
Only me three cars 😂😂😂😂. I’m one of the people that cause hold up in Nigeria. Just imagine three cars for one person… while some have 6,5,4. Anyways five fans will join my luxury home for dinner on SUNDAY…. let me know if you are interested let me host you. Don’t forget you are going home with thanks for coming… you are coming to a big girl house 🏡
Tonto Dikeh’s comment below: