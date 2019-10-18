Don’t Take Any Fan To Your Home, Tonto Dikeh Advices Bobrisky

It is no good news for fans of Bobrisky who have been promised that at least five of them would be invited for a dinner on Sunday as her bestie, Tonto Dikeh, has advised her not to try such.

However, there is a slight relief as she advised the cross-dresser to rather take them to a restaurant.

Although Tonto Dikeh didn’t make known the reason for her stand, below is their exchange on social media.

What Bobrisky shared:

Tonto Dikeh’s comment below: