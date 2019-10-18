‘I Dreamt About TuFace And His Manager’ – BlackFace Reveals

Nigerian singer, Blackface and former member of the now-defunct boy band, Plantashun Boiz, has made a shocking revelation.

After releasing his explosive 43-minute conversation with Faze which caused quite a stir on the internet, the singer is back with another one.

READ ALSO – Blackface Leaks 43-Minute Private Chat He Had With Faze About Plantashun Boiz

Tubaba, last year filed a 50million naira lawsuit on Blackface for defamation of character over the real owner of “African Queen” and since then, they have not settled the feud.

Blackface took to his Instagram page to reveal that he dreamt about Tubaba and his manager telling them to send account details for him to pay them the sum of 50 million nairas which is the same amount he owes them.

See His Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3wVH89AGio/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link