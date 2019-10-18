I Am Celibate But I Take Good Care Of My Man: Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is out here given many something to talk about.
According to the mum of one who was formerly married to businessman Olakunle Churchill, she is celibate but ensures she takes care of her man when it concerns bedroom stuff.
The actress affirmed that yes, she can be hot-tempered but regardless, she knows how to take care of her man in the bedroom.
Tonto also added that this she can do despite being celibate.
“Forget say my head dey Hawt OOO. I TAKE GOOD CARE OF MY MAN FROM THE BEDROOM (EVEN THOUGH I AM CELIBATE, I STILL KNOW HOW TO MAKE HIM FEEL ALRIGHT, I DONT HAVE THIS SEXY LIPS/MOUTH FOR NOTHING) TO THE DINNING ROOM.. THATS MY KING RIGHT THERE.