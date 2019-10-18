I Am Celibate But I Take Good Care Of My Man: Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is out here given many something to talk about.

According to the mum of one who was formerly married to businessman Olakunle Churchill, she is celibate but ensures she takes care of her man when it concerns bedroom stuff.

Read Also: Dont Take Any Fan To Your Home, Tonto Dikeh Advices Bobrisky

The actress affirmed that yes, she can be hot-tempered but regardless, she knows how to take care of her man in the bedroom.

Tonto also added that this she can do despite being celibate.

 “Forget say my head dey Hawt OOO. I TAKE GOOD CARE OF MY MAN FROM THE BEDROOM (EVEN THOUGH I AM CELIBATE, I STILL KNOW HOW TO MAKE HIM FEEL ALRIGHT, I DONT HAVE THIS SEXY LIPS/MOUTH FOR NOTHING) TO THE DINNING ROOM.. THATS MY KING RIGHT THERE.

Tonto Dikeh post
Tonto Dikeh post
Tags from the story
Olakunle Churchill, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

#BBNaija: “I Was Here For Money But Now In Love With Miracle” – Nina (Watch Video)

Popular Comedian, Okey Bakassi And Wife Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Mike's wife

BBNaija: Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Arrives Lagos (Photo)

“I am not a prostitute” – Ruth Kadiri slams Nollywood Director who said only Prostitutes make it in Nollywood

Peruzzi

DMW Singer, Peruzzi Acquires Multi-million Naira Mercedes Benz

Enjoy that warm, fuzzy, Christmassy Coke Studio 5 Christmas Song

See First Set Of Photos Of Nadia Buari’s Twins

Did You Know That Burna Boy’s Producer Is A Member Of ‘Maltina Dance All 8’ Winning Family

Did You Know That Burna Boy’s Producer Is A Member Of ‘Maltina Dance All 8’ Winning Family

#BBNaija: Housemates Try To Remain Relevant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *